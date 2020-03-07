Scott Steiner Update: Wrestling Legend Set For Heart Procedure Today

There is a brief update on Scott Steiner following his emergency medical situation on Friday night. At the conclusion of the Impact Wrestling tapings in Atlanta, Steiner reportedly collapsed backstage and was rushed to a local medical facility.

While reports this morning on Steiner’s condition were few and far between, tweets from Scott D’Amore and Tommy Dreamer updated fans on the former WWE and WCW star’s condition. Now, following an update from PWInsider, we can confirm that Steiner is set to undergo a procedure on his heart today. He is reportedly in stable condition.

In another report, Pro Wrestling Sheet noted that those backstage at the Impact Wrestling tapings reported Steiner to have been in normal condition throughout the day without any noticeable warning signs. The report also notes that Steiner was worked on backstage by paramedics following his collapse before being taken to a nearby medical facility in Atlanta.

“For all concerned parties @ScottSteiner is OK. His family is grateful for everybody’s concern and support,” D’Amore wrote on Twitter as word of the emergency began to spread online.

We will keep fans updated on the status of the wrestling legend as more information becomes available.