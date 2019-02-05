Update on Seth Rollins and AJ Styles’ Injuries

It’s WrestleMania season, and two of WWE‘s best horses are dealing with injuries.

News came out on Monday that both WWE studs missed Live Events over the weekend, but no one was quite sure what was bothering them. However, Wrestling Observer Radio says that Styles is dealing with a hernia but is advertised for SmackDown on Tuesday as well as shows this weekend. The specifics of the hernia are unknown, but it looks like Styles is at least able to work through the issue.

Monday’s news said that Rollins will be out of action for a month, but his injury was never revealed. However, per the Observer, Rollins is dealing with back issues.

“Okay, so Seth Rollins has a bad back. He was off TV tonight. They’re gonna rest him up. I was told it’s not WrestleMania threatening. He may not be on the next pay-per-view, that one I don’t know because the pay-per-view is only in a couple of weeks,” said Dave Meltzer.

Rollins is still expected to hang around Raw and being involved in non-wrestling segments to help build his WrestleMania 35 match with Brock Lesnar.

Regardless, it looks like Styles and Rollins will be used conservatively heading into ‘Mania. While Styles doesn’t have set plans, he will certainly be an important part of the show. So keeping him healthy will be a priority for WWE.

For Rollins, WWE may look to be particularly careful with how they use him between now and April. With Roman Reigns out, Rollins is in line to be WWE’s next top hero, but if he’s injured that won’t happen. WWE has already had to drastically alter its course in recent months and complications with Rollins are something they can’t afford at this point. From now until April 7, WWE may need to keep Rollins in a plexiglass box.

