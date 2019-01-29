Raw Ends Before Seth Rollins Picks WrestleMania Dancing Partner

Seth Rollins may have picked Brock Lesnar for his WrestleMania opponent but he used fists instead of words, and we’re not sure if that counts.

After Triple H told Rollins he needed an answer by the end of Raw, we all assumed that the show would end with Rollins bellowing into a microphone that he wants Lesnar. However, Lesnar came out with about five minutes left of Raw and was soon followed by Rollins. But instead of the nose-to-nose standoff, Rollins attacked Lesnar. After getting in a few licks, Rollins then felt the wrath of the Universal Champion and Lesnar stood tall to end the show.

While it seems likely, if not guaranteed, we’ll be getting Lesnar vs. Rollins, this match is still not official. As unlikely as it seems, Rollins could challenge Daniel Bryan Tuesday on SmackDown if he wanted. But that won’t be happening.

Rollins earned this luxury of choice after winning the Royal Rumble on Sunday. The Architect entered the iconic battle royal at #10 and fought for 43-minutes before finally eliminating Braun Strowman with a Stomp. His victory was not exactly a surprise as he opened and closed as the betting favorite in the week leading in tot he Rumble. But wrestling fans did need oddsmakers to tell them Rollins was going to win — while totally deserving, he may have been WWE‘s only option.

With Roman Reigns out, WWE is in search for their next top male Superstar. However, there’s a short list of candidate, and Rollins is due to his turn at the top. Since his 2015 WWE Championship run, Rollins has been through a lot. Knee surgeries, aggravated injuries, and learning how to be a babyface in WWE has made the last few years a growing period for Rollins. However 2018 was arguably his best year yet, and it just 28 days into 2019 Rollins is quite possibly the most important name in the company.