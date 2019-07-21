WWE’s Plans For Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam Will Create His Biggest Challenge In Years

When Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins do battle next month at WWE SummerSlam, expect a more elaborate contest than what we witnessed earlier this year at WrestleMania 35.

You can also expect the match to main event the PPV.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, WWE intends for the Universal Championship bout pitting Lesnar against Rollins to main event SummerSlam in Toronto on August 11th.

Earlier this year in the aforementioned match at WrestleMania 35, Lesnar and Rollins opened the PPV broadcast. The match was over seemingly before it started, clocking in at just two minutes and 30 seconds, and Rollins walked out the new Universal Champion, a title he held until Lesnar cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase last Sunday at Extreme Rules.

This time out, Alvarez reports the two will have more of a chance to shine and craft a memorable match. With the bout headlining SummerSlam, the two stars will be given a much larger allotment of time which should allow them to prove that they can produce a classic together.

Lesnar has not worked a match this year that has surpassed 10 minutes in length. His longest match of the year was when he wrestled Finn Balor at the Royal Rumble, a bout that clocked in at eight minutes and 40 seconds. The last time Lesnar worked a lengthy match was against Daniel Bryan at last year’s Survivor Series. That match went 18 minutes and 43 seconds.

The match against Rollins at SummerSlam should easily be Lesnar’s most lengthy and challenging match of the year, and it could possibly be his biggest test of endurance in two years. One has to go back to the 2017 edition of SummerSlam to find the last time Lesnar worked a match beyond 20 minutes, with his fatal four-way match that year against Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe going 20 minutes and 45 seconds. That is his only match in excess of 20 minutes in the last four and a half years.

In fact, since returning to WWE in 2012, Lesnar has only worked six matches that have hit the 20 minute mark, and four of those bouts happened in 2013 and 2014. Rollins seems like an opponent that could get him back into that territory.

The others:

– 2015 Royal Rumble vs Cena, Rollins

– WrestleMania XXX vs Taker

– SummerSlam 2013 vs CM Punk

– Extreme Rules 2013 vs HHH

– WrestleMania XXIX vs HHH — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) July 21, 2019

Seth almost always works right around 20 minutes….do he and Brock get there at SummerSlam? When looking at the 20 minute matches Brock has had since ’12, and then narrowing it down to singles bouts, this should be his most demanding match since Punk in ’13. — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) July 21, 2019

The card for SummerSlam thus far is as follows: