Seth Rollins Talks ‘Roller Coaster of Emotions’ Since Roman Reigns’ Announcement

The careers of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will always be intertwined due to their initial success on WWE‘s main roster coming as part of The Shield.

When Reigns announced on the October 22nd edition of RAW that he is in the midst of a second battle with leukemia, Rollins and Dean Ambrose joined him on the stage. Rollins was quite emotional that night, as to be expected, and he discussed how he has felt since in an interview with Al Arabiya English.

“It threw everything up in the air,” Rollins said. “It’s hard to go a day without thinking about him and how he’s doing and hoping he’s doing alright. I’m fighting the urge to check in on him like a brother every two hours, but he’s a strong dude, and I know that he’s in a good place mentally as well as physically. He’s in good health for the most part. I think he’s going to be able to fight this thing pretty strong. We’re just getting through it while we can. Obviously it’s going to be easier as time goes on, but certainly the last couple weeks have been, and last week especially, have been a roller coaster of emotions. Lots of ups and downs.”

During the same interview, which varied between real life answers and in character answers (specifically when talking about the storyline with Dean Ambrose), Rollins offered some insight on the current WWE NXT roster and who he sees becoming a star on the main roster.

“There’s a ton of guys down there with absolutely incredible potential,” Rollins explained. “Shayna Baszler is one of those people who I never got a chance to watch that much, but I saw her on the NXT show last Sunday and I was blown away. I think she’s fantastic. I think Velveteen Dream is really good—he’s got something wacky about him. I’ve always been a fan of Ricochet. I’ve known him since he was a 17-year-old kid from Paducah, Kentucky. I’ve always thought the world of him and I’m looking forward to seeing what he does in the future. The whole Undisputed Era, I think those guys are fantastic. I think there’s a lot of talent down in NXT that has the chance to make waves when they move up to the main roster.”

