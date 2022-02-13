Seth Rollins Teases Getting Involved in Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WrestleMania 38 Match

Seth Rollins was on Radio Row for Super Bowl LVI this week and spoke with Claibs Online about a few hot topics pertaining the WWE. At one point he was asked about WrestleMania 38, which will see Roman Reigns defend his WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), TX. This will mark the third time the pair have main evented WrestleMania, the first of which (WrestleMania 31 in 2015) famously saw Rollins insert himself into the bout via his Money in the Bank contract and leave as WWE Champion. Rollins doesn’t have that briefcase now, but he’s not ruling out the idea of forcing the match to become a triple threat.

“I made my presence in a Brock/Roman match once before at WrestleMania so who’s to say I couldn’t do it again,” Rollins said. “But who knows? We are roughly seven or eight weeks out from WrestleMania at this point now and so, anything can happen between now and then.”

The former world champion handed Reigns an incredibly rare loss at the Royal Rumble last month when he drove “The Tribal Chief” so far over the edge that he refused to break the hold on a Guillotine Choke when Rollins reached the ropes, forcing Reigns to lose via disqualification. Rollins didn’t win the title in the process, but he did brag that he had taken up permanent residency in Reigns’ head. His mind games with Reigns included him bringing up how he ended The Shield, then arrived at the Rumble in full Shield gear and made the group’s trademark entrance through the crowd.

“It was something that was in my mind,” Rollins said. “Obviously, anytime you enter into a story with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, you’ve got to know the history of the Shield, you know? So it would’ve been a disservice to our fanbase to not touch on that. And then the more we touched on it, the more that I realized that it really started to bother Roman. There was a piece of him that he hadn’t fully dealt with, you know? It was something, some unrequited regret, something in there that he hasn’t really touched on.

“And so the more I messed with him, the more it became a real possibility that was going to be something that would get inside of his head,” he added. “Because, look, the guy’s a super athlete. He’s got a lot of advantages when it comes to size and strength, but when it comes to the mental game of what we do, there’s nobody better than me. So it was maybe not a last-second call, but pretty close to it. Luckily, St. Louis is close to home and I had some backup on the way.”

