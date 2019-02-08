Seth Rollins Reveals Incident With Vince McMahon That Made Him Consider Leaving WWE

Seth Rollins is a WrestleMania 35 victory away from being the face of WWE. But not that long ago, a spat with Vince McMahon had The Architect mulling an exit from the company.

During a recent appearance on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Rollins revealed that simple a match with Kofi Kingston led to a highly contentious moment between him and McMahon.

“So it took me a little while to grow into who that person was, figure him out, try on different skins, and you know sometimes it didn’t work and Vince would get mad and you’d have to go — like one time on SmackDown I had this match with Kofi, it was when they were still taping SmackDown. I had this match with Kofi and it was meant to be a ‘get over’ match for me and now Kofi is someone I have a lot of respect for and who is someone I would never even in a match that was made for me to look good in I would not like just squash Kofi. I just wouldn’t do it, I’d want to give him something, you know that’s just my nature.”

Out of respect for Kingston, Rollins didn’t want the match to be so one-sided. Rollins allowed Kingston to have some offense before eventually pinning him and that decision set off the WWE boss.

“So we went out and it was literally three minutes long start to finish bell to bell. Three minutes long and I gave Kofi a little bit and made him look good and beat him and I remember coming to the back thinking, ‘Okay that was alright.’ Vince was just furious about it — furious,” remembered Rollins.

As soon as Rollins hit the curtain, McMahon was on him.

“He’s like, ‘Get over here!’ and he’s yelling at me and he’s like, ‘If you’re gonna be my guy, if you’re gonna be my guy that’s not what I want!’ And he shoo’ed me out of Gorilla [Position] and I didn’t understand,” said Rollins.

Rollins didn’t understand why McMahon was so angry, and that confusion led to an angry moment for Rollins.

“I didn’t get it and then Michael [Hayes] was trying to explain to me what Vince wanted out of the situation and they ended up having to make me and Kofi go out and re-do the match,” he said. “I remember the feeling when they told me that I was so angry and embarrassed I was ready to walk out and not do it. I was like, ‘Never in my life — never. This should never happen to me!’”

But now that time has passed, Rollins now understands that his mistake and fiery conversation with McMahon were all part fo the process in becoming a great WWE Superstar.

It was such a learning experience in retrospect that it’s okay to screw up sometimes, you know? It’s okay to try things and fail and learn from your mistakes and as long as you prove your second time around and don’t make the same mistake twice, like you’re gonna be alright. So it was little things like that for 6-8 months before I really started to figure out who I was.”

