Several AEW Pay-Per-Views Are Now Available on a Streaming Service

Last week rumors began circulating that AEW content will soon be moving to the MAX streaming service which is something that has been in the talks for quite awhile now. If that were to become the case, pay-per-views would become more accessible to fans who can't shell out $50 every month. There is also the potential to convince a whole new audience that may be unfamiliar with modern wrestling to give it a try. While no firm announcements have been made in that regard, two recent AEW pay-per-view events are now available to stream on Honor Club, Ring of Honor's subscription based streaming service. Honor Club hosts all of their backlogged content from over the years, pay-per-views and weekly shows.

AEW Pay-Per-Views Now On Streaming

Both AEW All Out from earlier in September and AEW All In this August are now available to purchase for the flat rate of $50, but it remains unclear why they are on there to begin with. Unlike last year's Wembley event, there were no ROH sanctioned matches on these cards, so it's not as though it's for the "ROH" aspect. AEW President Tony Khan recently explained on a media call that Ring of Honor would be part of the company's ongoing rights negotiations but whether or not that's true remains to be seen. More news on their alleged big-money deal is expected to come soon.

"Yes, I have had good conversations with Warner Brothers Discovery and Ring of Honor has come up in these conversations, which is exciting," Khan explained on the Death Before Dishonor call in July. "It's a great time in the wrestling business and AEW and ROH, also, with AEW negotiating a major media rights package and having these in-depth and exciting conversations that we're having right now with Warner Brothers Discovery. It's tremendous for ROH to be involved in this. It's something we have discussed. It's a great brand. We produce great content weekly and the pay-per-view shows, as well as a great library of historical content and trademarks and IP opportunities. It's an active conversation now and Ring of Honor is part of the bigger AEW discussions that we're having."

