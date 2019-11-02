Shayna Baszler Shows Up At SmackDown, Takes Out Bayley and Sasha Banks

WWE promised some surprises during SmackDown on Friday night, and we got a big one after the first match of the night.

Bayley defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Nikki Cross in the first bout. After a competitive match, Cross couldn’t overcome both Bayley and Sasha Banks, who was at ringside.

It looked at one point like Cross had the match won and went up to the top rope, but she was pushed off by Banks, allowing Bayley to capitalize and get the win.

However, after the bell rang and the match was over, it was NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler who emerged from the crowd. Belt in hand, Baszler jumped the ringside barrier and slammed Banks against the ring post. She then jumped in the ring and set her sights on Bayley.

An “NXT” chant came through once the crowd realized who it was in front of them and Baszler walked off with her NXT championship belt while a stunned crowd looked on.