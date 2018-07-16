Shinsuke Nakamura Captures United States Championship in Seconds

Shinsuke Nakamura won his first championship on the WWE main roster on Sunday night, defeating Jeff Hardy for the United States Championship in nearly record time.

Moments after introductions were over, Nakamura nailed Hardy with a low blow as the referee handed the title to the timekeeper.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The referee checked on Hardy, who defiantly called for the bell to ring anyway. Nakamura nailed him in the head with a Kinshasa, winning roughly six seconds.

After the match Randy Orton made his way down to the ring, making his first appearance since May when he underwent knee surgery. Orton stared down Nakamura before turning his attention to Hardy, knocking him back down to the ground and giving him a low blow with a stomp.

After winning the NXT Championship twice during his tenure in NXT, Nakamura had failed to capture any gold when he initially made his jump to main roster. That appeared to finally change when he won the Royal Rumble match back in January, earning himself a WWE Championship match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34. But Nakamura came up short in that initial match, and continued to do so in their rematches at the Greatest Royal Rumble, Backlash and finally at Money in the Bank in a Last Man Standing match.

Nakamura then turned his attention to Hardy. The two faced off on the SmackDown Live prior Money in the Bank, with the Japanese star winning with a Kinshasa. Hardy returned a week later claiming Nakamura had “awoken” something in him, prompting him to bring back his face paint look from his days as WWE Champion.

However, the newly-crowned champion won’t have long to rest on his laurels. WWE announced via Twitter during the pay-per-view that a rematch between Nakamura and Hardy will take place on SmackDown Live on Tuesday night with the title on the line.

Nakamura’s win turned out to be the Blue Brand’s only championship change at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sunday night. WWE Champion AJ Styles continued his impressive run as world champion by defeating Rusev, the Bludgeon Brothers retained their tag titles after hurting Daniel Bryan and Kane backstage before their match, and Carmella defeated Asuka for the second month in the row by ramming her face into the shark cage James Ellsworth was locked in.

The only other championship to change hands during the pay-per-view came during the show’s opener, when The B-Team upset Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt to procure the Raw Tag Team Championships.