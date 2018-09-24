Shinsuke Nakamura’s Next U.S. Title Challenger Revealed?

The WWE U.S. Champion looks to have a fresh challenge on his hands.

Shinsuke Nakamura, who currently holds the title, has held a pretty low key reign of late. He was left off of last week’s Hell In A Cell PPV event but appears to be transitioning for a new feud, at least if you take what you read on Twitter to heart.

Nakamura was called out by SmackDown Live’s Tye Dillinger following a particularly humorous graphic that the champ posted to his page.

“Pledge your allegiance” **WARNING** Crazy person alert! Sounds like someone needs to pledge a foot in your ass. //t.co/IXAgxde46M — Dilly! Dilly! Dilly! (@WWEDillinger) September 23, 2018

Though WWE performers have sometimes used posts like this to try to thrust themselves into a better place in the card, they usually come about when WWE has encouraged them to make such a post or they know what is coming and are beginning to drum up interest in a storyline.

Dillinger would be an interesting foil for Nakamura given his undeniable talent in the ring. However, it’s been quite some time since Dillinger was used in a meaningful way on SmackDown, so giving him a title shot would also be entirely out of nowhere. Then again, Nakamura hasn’t done anything worth while on television in weeks, so why not?

During last week’s show, Nakamura wrestled Rusev, but that match proved to be just a back drop for setting up a feud between Aiden English and Rusev. Nakamura hasn’t had much going on since his involvement in the feud between Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy, though once again in that instance, Nakamura’s involvement wasn’t really the focal point of the story.

All in all, it’s been a disappointing run since Shinsuke’s feud with AJ Styles earlier this year. That feud featured a heel turn that really freshened up Nakamura’s character, probably causing more interest in him than at any point during his main roster tenure. Since being defeated by Styles, however, it’s pretty much been a steady stream downhill when it comes to his position on WWE’s totem pole, even with a championship reign presently underway.