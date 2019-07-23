Update on Why Sid Vicious Missed the WWE Raw Reunion

Of the nearly 40 WWE legends who appeared on the Raw Reunion special edition of Monday Night Raw this week, only one advertised name for the show did not appear — Sid Eudy, better known as Psycho Sid and Sid Vicious.

The former WWF and WCW World Heavyweight Champion was one of the names listed when the show was first announced, but was quietly pulled from the list of stars prior to the show. No reports on his absence were given at the time, but Dave Meltzer stated on the Wrestling Observer Radio show afterwards that Sid had pulled out of the event days prior.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Wrestling Inc. pointed out, WWE had enough advanced notice to not include Sid in the merchandise for the show, which featured nearly every Superstar that appeared.

Two of the big surprises for the show turned out to be John Cena (he had teased an appearance but did not confirm it) and Rob Van Dam. RVD’s arrival was particularly surprising given that he’s currently under contract with Impact Wrestling. Neither man got physically involved during the show, as was the case for many of the legends in attendance.

Sid originally debuted from WCW in 1989 as one half of The Skyscrapers tag team, and up until 2001 he would hop back and forth between WCW and WWF while winning both company’s top prizes twice. His last onscreen WWE appearance came in 2012 when he appeared at the Raw 1000 special, and his final wrestling match took place in August 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.