Watch: Simone Johnson on What Advice Father Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gave Her When She Began Wrestling Training

Simone Johnson, daughter of WWE icon and Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on the latest episode of the Swerve City Podcast alongside NXT wrestler Isaiah Scott and former Mae Young Classic competitor Aerial Monroe to discuss her training at the WWE Performance Center.

Johnson revealed that she first arrived at the PC in June 2018.

“In terms of wrestling I knew that I always wanted to wrestle,” Johnson said. “Since I was a kid, since I was like nine or 10. And then I didn’t think I would be able to train until I was 18, but then I got the opportunity to train at the PC once a month when I was 16.”

Given that most wrestling schools don’t allow people to start training until they’re 18, Johnson said there were some safety concerns at first.

“I feel like I know the biggest concern with my parents was not destroying my body, and not doing the bumping and all that,” she said. “I don’t know what changed their mind, maybe it was just that I think they saw how passionate I was about this business, and how much I loved it.”

Johnson’s parents are the former WWE Champion and Dany Garcia, Johnson’s ex-wife and current business partner.

She also brought up the pressures of living up to massive expectations, saying she didn’t feel them growing up and was only hit by them once she decided to start wrestling.

“I just have to remind myself, that pressure only exists when I start comparing myself to my parents,” she said. “… this idea that I want to keep getting into my head is that I’m not my parents. No one is their parents. And Individuality is a gift and I just have to keep remind myself of that, that no matter what pressure, not matter what circumstances, no matter what comparisons are, I love my parents so much. I’m so proud of everything that they’ve done, but I am my own person. And I just have to remind myself of that, no matter what the circumstances are.”

She was then asked about what advice Dwayne gave her.

“He basically just told me what I just said, ‘You are your own person. Regardless if other people compare you to your parents or to anyone else, or if you compare yourself to your parents or to anyone else, you are still your own person.”

Photo: Getty/Jim Spellman/WireImage