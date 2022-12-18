Snoop Dogg's Custom Golden WWE Championship Has Gone Missing

Snoop Dogg was presented with a custom WWE Championship by Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch when WWE held the WrestleMania 39 ticket launch party back in August. The legendary rapper then brought it with him on his "Holidaze of Blaze Tour" only to report on Instagram over the weekend that it had suddenly gone missing. Even WWE's official Twitter account responded to the news, calling for a search for the missing title.

"#WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y'all see it, let me know!" Dogg wrote.

.@SnoopDogg brought his #WWEGoldenTitle on tour and now it's missing! If anybody sees it, let us know… pic.twitter.com/JuzbaWVxho — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2022

Snoop has made a number of appearances in the WWE over the years and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2016. His most noteworthy appearance came that same year at WrestleMania 32 when he performed Sasha Banks' (his cousin) entrance. Banks has been absent from WWE programming since May following a backstage creative dispute and is reportedly "done" with the company starting in January.

It's unclear if the title going missing is a part of some sort of storyline leading up to WrestleMania next April in Los Angeles. Stay tuned for more updates!

This story is developing...