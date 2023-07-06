Spoilers Revealed for AEW Rampage's 100th Episode

AEW is celebrating a big milestone on this week's AEW Rampage, as it will be the show's 100th episode. To ring in the festivities, AEW has announced a loaded card that includes The Elite, Hikaru Shida, and two Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament matches. After AEW Dynamite, the episode of Rampage was taped as usual, and so we have spoilers on what happened during the episode for those who want to know what went down or just for those who want to get hyped for this week's in-ring action. Either way, spoilers for the July 7th episode of AEW Rampage are incoming, so if you don't want to know you've been warned (via Ringside News).

The episode began with the first of two AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament matches, with this one featuring Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia teaming up to take on Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett. The Jericho Appreciation Society team of Guevara and Garcia was able to take down the enemies turned teammates in Hardy and Jarrett, with Guevara knocking Hardy to the mat and Garcia running in for the pin.

Spoiler Alert but this Rampage match was fun at pic.twitter.com/25b5mqUfTV — SLAM MAN (@main_eventer) July 6, 2023

Unfortunately, those conflicts led to chaos after the match, as Jarrett and his allies attacked Hardy despite the victory they just enjoyed. Brother Say would run in to make the save but he was quickly outnumbered and taken down. Luckily more reinforcements would come as Karen Jarrett was about to smash a guitar against Hardy's head, as Ethan Page ran to the ring to make the save and stop the attack.

Next, it would be Hikaru Shida taking on Marina Shafir, and after a thrilling match last week against Taya Valkyrie, Shida would add another win to her streak by taking down Shafir. Then it was time for the second Blind Draw Tag Team Tournament, which featured the team of Brian Cage and Big Bill taking on Trent Beretta and Matt Sedan. Cage and Bill would take the win on this one, moving on to the next round of the tournament.

The final match of the night was The Elite's Young Bucks and Hangman Page taking on The Dark Order's Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds. The Dark Order would get some help in the form of Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli, who attacked Hangman Page after Konosuke Takeshita distracted the referee. Uno would get the pin and the win for The Dark Order, and Page and the Bucks will likely have something to say about this on next week's AEW Dynamite.

Speaking of Dynamite, AEW revealed the card for next week's show during the broadcast, and fans have another action-packed card to look forward to. Swerve Strickland, Nick Wayne, Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, MJF, Adam Cole, and more will all be in action, and while no Championships are on the line, it is sure to be a thrilling episode. You can find the full card below.

Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett/Matt Hardy or Sammy Guevara/Daniel Garcia

AEW Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament: MJF and Adam Cole vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage or Trent Beretta & Matt Sydal

Chris Jericho vs. Komander

What did you think of tonight's Dynamite and rundown for Rampage? Let us know in the comments!