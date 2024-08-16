STARDOM Champion Challenges Mercedes Moné for NJPW Capital Collision

Later this month, New Japan Pro Wrestling will once again head to Chicago, Illinois for yet another wrestling event. This time for NJPW Capital Collision. They are advertising an appearance from NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné who defeated Stephanie Vacquer back at Forbidden Door. A current STARDOM Champion has put her name in the hat to face Moné, Momo Watanabe. The last time NJPW were in Chicago was in April of this year for Windy City Riot where AZM challenged fo the title when Vacquer held it.

Now that STARDOM is officially a subsidiary of NJPW, more crossover matches in AEW seem to be happening a lot more often. This is great news for both women’s divisions that will have the opportunity to grow stronger with a flourishing partnership. STARDOM will be part of a major new pay-per-view between Ring of Honor, AEW, and NJPW, collaborating for a show that will emanate from the iconic Tokyo Dome, Wrestle Dynasty, next January.

Shortly before her match in Chicago, Moné will defend the other championship she currently holds — AEW’s TBS Title — against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.. That match will take place at this year’s AEW All In event live from Wembley Stadium. The two have been at odds since Baker’s return at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door in June. After some heated words exchanged in the ring, Moné appeared at San Diego Comic-Con to confront her opponent during AEW’s panel.

Moné has not competed in a New Japan Pro Wrestling ring since last May when she was injured in a freak accident in her match against Willow Nightingale. She was told the injury was so severe that it may be career-ending, however Moné refused to take “no” for an answer and was able to bounce back, signing with AEW and debuting in March. She kept herself extremely noticeable during her in-ring absence, appearing at various red carpet events and even AEW All In last year where she was a spectator in the crowd. As far as the STRONG Women’s Championship goes, if the challenge is accepted, Watanabe will be her first challenger.

Also set for Capital Collision is Mustafa Ali against Hiromu Takahashi after Ali accepted the rematch challenge from Windy City Riot. Ali will only compete is Takahashi agrees to endorse him as the greatest super junior heavyweight to walk the Earth. If Takahashi wins, however, he will be redeemed in front of the NJPW fans.

NJPW Capital Collision

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Gabe Kidd (c) vs. Lio Rush

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) (c) vs. Hechicero & Virus



NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders: Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. TMDK (Robbie Eagles & Bad Dude Tito) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)



Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on NJPW and STARDOM.