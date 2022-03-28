Steiner Brothers to Be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame

Rick and Scott Steiner, known as multi-time tag team champions the Steiner Brothers, are going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Clas of 2022. First reported by David Shoemaker on TheRinger.com, Vader’s induction will take during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony place on Friday, April 1, at American Airlines Center in Dallas as part of WrestleMania Week. Fans in the U.S. will be able to tune into the event exclusively on Peacock, and the WWE Network everywhere else. This year’s Hall of Fame ceremony will be slightly different, with both the Hall of Fame and Friday Night SmackDown taking place on the same night in the same arena, for only one price.

The Steiner Brothers made a name for themselves across NWA, WCW, and WWE, winning multiple tag team championships. Their career as a tag team began in 1989, with their WWE bio stating, “Together, Rick and Scott lit up NWA Mid-Atlantic and NWA/WCW where they used their impressive mix of amateur and professional wrestling to capture the WCW Tag Team Titles seven times and the United States Tag Team Titles once. Their success was not entirely limited to the Atlanta-based organization, however. During their brief time in WWE in the early ’90s, the pair quickly made history by appearing on the first episode of Monday Night Raw in 1993, battling The Headshrinkers on The Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania IX and winning the WWE Tag Team Championship twice. Following a short tenure with ECW in 1995, The Steiners then returned to WCW in 1996 and their impact was undeniable as they battled elite opposition like Harlem Heat and The Outsiders for the WCW Tag Team Titles.”

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1508447252280401927

Both Rick and Scott Steiner also had accomplished singles careers as well. Scott’s son, Bron Breakker, is currently on the NXT roster and is a former NXT World Champion, losing the belt to Dolph Ziggler at the NXT Roadblock event. When Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa to win the NXT title, he was surprised in the ring by his father, Rick Steiner, to help celebrate the victory.

“I knew that there was a chance he was going to come but I didn’t know,” Breakker said. “I didn’t really talk to him prior to the show or anything. I mean, he’s a busy guy. He is busy all the time so I understand it’s tough for him to make it down and make it to the shows and whatnot. That was the first time he has ever seen me work, and yeah, it was a pretty cool moment with him in there. Not going to lie. It’s probably something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

