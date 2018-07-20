Stephanie McMahon Returning to Raw for Historic Announcement

WWE just dropped a juicy teaser ahead of next week’s episode of RAW. But the internet may have already figure out the big surprise.

Friday afternoon WWE tweeted that Stephanie McMahon will be Raw to make a historic announcement

Videos by ComicBook.com

BREAKING: Commissioner @StephMcMahon will appear LIVE this Monday on #RAW to deliver a historic announcement! — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2018

However, before WWE’s news, there had been rumors of WWE target a women’s only pay-per-view in the fall.

Stephanie McMahon to appear on RAW with a major announcement. It could be the announcement of the all Women’s PPV. Here are some exclusive details: It’s happening in September of this year. In Long Island, NY. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 20, 2018

There is also a belief that McMahon will announce Women’s tag team titles, on top of the female exclusive pay-per-view. If the rumor is indeed true, then look for WWE to call upon the women of NXT to help fill out the card.

As big as this would be, the women of WWE have been so remarkable in recent years that this hardly a surprise. Armed with Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Naomi, Paige, Natalya, Carmella, Nia Jax, and a sprinkle of James Ellsworth, WWE’s women’s division has enjoyed a steady climb in relevance for several years. Ladder matches, Hell in Cell bouts, and the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble have all strengthened the argument for women to become a stand-alone attraction in WWE.

And that’s without mentioning Ronda Rousey.

Without Rousey, WWE’s women’s division would still flourish. But with the former UFC Champion, women’s wrestling can rocket to the forefront of the industry. Because not only does Rousey’s name instantly gratify, but she’s is proving to be a once-in-a-generation talent.

Rousey looks to be in WWE for the foreseeable future, but there’s no guarantee she commits to a decade in the ring. That said, WWE will happily cash-in while they can and luckily Rousey has the goods to deliver.

Before Rousey, the idea of women main eventing WrestleMania was a novel idea, but one that seemed distant. However, it’s become increasingly evident that Rousey and Charlotte Flair will close out WrestleMania 35 next year.

There’s a lot that needs to happen, but by WWE hinting at an all women’s pay-per-view, that says they see a monetary opportunity in women’s wrestling. We’ve come a long way from the bra and panties matches of the 90’s. Even after the Attitude Era, most of the women’s wrestling was ballooned by silicon. However, this generation of female Superstars is infatuated with evolution.

So, regardless of whether or not WWE grants them their own event, the women’s roster is destined for stardom, and potentially their own promotion.