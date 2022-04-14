Watch Steve Austin Quiz Bully Ray on Which WWE Superstars He Put Through a Table

Steve Austin is hosting his first episode of Broken Skull Sessions since his surprise match at WrestleMania 38 this Friday, this time with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley). To promote the show, WWE uploaded a video of Austin quizzing Ray on who had he had slammed through a table at some point in his career, dubbed “Table or Fable?” Ray was able to successfully recall putting The Rock, Eddie Guerrero, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle and Jonathan Coachman through tables at least once, but didn’t remember planting Tony Chimel through one with a 3-D.

Ray then joked that he and D-Von never put Austin through one either. Austin said, “got away by the skin of my teeth!” and the pair both laughed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1514664783642980372?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Despite having been retired from in-ring action since 2003, Austin accepted Kevin Owens’ challenge to a No Holds Barred Match in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One in Dallas earlier this month. The match clocked in at just under 14 minutes with Austin winning via Stunner.

“I came here looking for anything,” Austin said in a backstage interview after the match. “This is where I started and I was lucky enough to finish here. KO is outstanding, but he ran his mouth a little too much and it finally caught up with him. It was an honor to be here on such a stacked card with so many great matches.”

“You just love the crowd,” he added, talking about the crowd inside AT&T Stadium. “The guys and gals before me had so many great matches. It’s really hard to follow that, but you live and die by that crowd. This crowd is so faithful, so loyal, so rambunctious, they’re behind everything you do. I give a shout out to the WWE superstars that worked before me and will work tomorrow night, but I give the biggest shout out to the crowd because I never expected to headline a WrestleMania at this day and time. It’s all about the WWE Universe.”

He then appeared on Night Two to nail both Austin Theory and Vince McMahon with Stunners while the two beat up on Pat McAfee. “The Texas Rattlesnake” then nailed McAfee with one for good measure



