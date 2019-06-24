Seth Rollins Retains WWE Universal Championship With an Assist From Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins walked out of Stomping Grounds on Sunday night still the WWE Universal Champion. And he did it with a little help from his significant other, Becky Lynch.

At the start of the main event, Baron Corbin revealed that Lacey Evans would be the special guest referee. This work twofold, as Evans is currently feuding with Lynch and Corbin knew Rollins wouldn’t attack a woman with a steel chair.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Midway through the match Rollins planted Corbin through one of the announce tables. Evans started a count out, then declared that it was now a no count out match. Rollins then had Corbin down for a three count, but Evans stopped her slow count by pretending her arm was injured.

Corbin then grabbed a steel chair and repeatedly nailed Rollins with it, but Evans didn’t call for the bell. She then told the ring announcer to declare that it was a No Disqualification match, which caused the crowd in Tacoma (who booed throughout the match) to start chanting to Lynch.

Rollins got the advantage moments later and hit Corbin with a Falcon Arrow on the steel chair. Michael Cole called the pin for at least seven seconds, but Evans didn’t even try to count the pin. She then slapped Rollins across the face and hit him with a low blow. Corbin hit End of Days, but Lynch finally ran down and attacked Evans.

Other referees eventually ran down and broke up the fight. John Cone inserted himself into the match as the new referee, and Rollins quickly picked up the win by nailing Corbin with a Curb Stomp.

Rollins embraced Lynch in the ring to close out the show.

Though the two had been spotted out in public several months prior, the two finally revealed that they were officially dating back in May when Rollins posted a photo of the pair kissing backstage. The news was so big that WWE even reported on it as a news story.

Lynch and Evans have been feuding ever since the night after “The Man” won both women’s championships at WrestleMania 35. She beat Evans by submission at Money in the Bank to keep her Raw Women’s Championship, but then Evans ran down and nailed her with a Women’s Right to help Charlotte Flair take away her SmackDown Women’s title. Lynch beat Evans in the first match of the night with her Disarmer finisher.