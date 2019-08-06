Watch: Stone Cold Steve Austin Grades Athletes’ Beer-Chugging Skills

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is renowned for his beer-drinking skills. So when the WWE Hall of Famer appeared on ESPN’s Get Up! on Tuesday morning, the hosts presented him with clips of famous athletes chugging beer to see how he would grade their techniques.

Austin started off by addressing the criticism that he winds up splashing most of the beer on himself whenever he does the beer bath on the top turnbuckle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Who better to judge athletes’ beer chugging skills than @steveaustinBSR? 😂 pic.twitter.com/YYulQDepmN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 6, 2019

“A lot of people get mad at me,” Austin said. “They say, Hey man, you’re wasting all that beer. Too much of it is going on and not enough it. I’m in show business!”

Austin gave glowing reviews to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Green Bay Packers lineman David Bakhtiari, but couldn’t say the same for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“C-plus,” Austin said. “Love Aaron, but that’s a C-plus.”

They wrapped up the segment with a chug from Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich.

“This kid’s got a future. I can work with that!” Austin said.

“The Texas Rattlesnake” closed out the Raw Reunion special episode of Monday Night Raw in mid-July by pounding down a few beers with nearly 40 other Superstars of the past. In an interview with Sports Illustrated he addressed the elephant in the room regarding the show in not interacting with Kevin Owens.

“With Kevin Owens, don’t throw my name on there,” Austin said. “This guy can talk a lot of trash, he is great in the ring, and he’s using my finisher, but hell, no one is going to be the next Steve Austin.

“I remember when people were saying I was going to be the next Ric Flair when I was in WCW,” he added. “No one’s ever going to be the next Ric Flair, and you’re not going to see the next Hulk Hogan or the next Bret Hart, either. It just doesn’t happen that way. People like to say that because of the similarities, but what we should be saying is, ‘I want this guy to be the next big thing.’”

Despite the lack of interaction, Austin still spoke highly of Owens.

“So just let Kevin be Kevin, put him in good situations and don’t put the brakes on him,” he said. “If you’re going to run with this guy, then let him be the biggest, baddest, best Kevin Owens he can be.”