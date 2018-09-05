Steve Austin Offers Insight on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair Storyline

The championship rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch has been one of the hotter topics in WWE since SummerSlam. But with so many opinions zooming about, we could use a guiding light.

Cue the shattering glass, because Stone Cold Steve Austin has something to say.

During The Steve Austin Show, Stone Cold broke down how he feels about the current direction WWE is taking the SmackDown Women’s Championship storyline. Using Ric Flair as a precedent, Austin thinks the more Charlotte works heel, the better.

“I loved [Ric] Flair as a heel. He’s the greatest [pro] wrestler of all time, but his heel work was outstanding. His baby work, eh, he’s still Ric Flair, but I like Ric Flair as a heel.” Austin said. “Charlotte I like as a heel. Becky I like either way. But, man, when she knocked the hell out of Charlotte, that crowd came unglued when they turned her heel, but it was the biggest babyface reaction of the night. People came unglued, so where does she go?”

For those that need a reminder, Becky Lynch turned on Charlotte after their SummerSlam Triple Threat Match. At first, it looked like a classic heel turn, but WWE refused to acknowledge Lynch as a villain. So in return, WWE let Lynch’s actions be ambiguous, letting the crowd react as they deem fit. This is a direction Austin supports.

“I just think let her be whatever the people want her to be. To me, for her, she doesn’t need to be a heel or a baby – she just needs to be Becky Lynch. And this is truly one of those cases where they say, Roman Reigns, no matter how the people want to take him, they can take him as a heel or baby, but he’s just going to be Roman. To me, I just think let’s take that out of the equation. Whatever they’re going to do with him, they’re going to do, with him beating Brock [Lesnar], but Becky ought to just be Becky because there’s money in Becky being Becky. Let the people decide. As long as she’s being true to herself, she’s going to fly as high and as far as they want her to,” he said.

There certainly is no shortage of support for Lynch and her new attitude. She’ll get a crack at Flair and her title on September 16 at Hell in a Cell. Regardless of what happens, we can expect them to have a rematch at the October 26 Evolution pay-per-view.

