Super ShowDown: Goldberg Wants to Erase His Undertaker Match Performance Against Bray Wyatt

For years, a match between The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg seemed like a dream match. But once it actually happened at the Super ShowDown event in 2019, fans were horrified by the result. The match only went about 10 minutes, but during that time Goldberg knocked himself out by charging head-first into a ring post and both men got spiked on their heads because of botched maneuvers. “The Deadman” looked visibly disappointed afterwards (even though he won), while Goldberg collapsed on his way out of the ring and posted an apology on Twitter shortly after the show was over.

Since then both men have redeemed themselves in other matches, with Taker teaming up with Roman Reigns to beat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules while Goldberg squashed Dolph Ziggler is classic fashion at SummerSlam. But heading into his Universal Championship match with Bray Wyatt on Thursday at Super ShowDown, Goldberg feels he still has to make up for last time.

“I need to erase my last performance here, first and foremost,” Goldberg said in an interview with Sports Illustrated leading up to the event. “I knocked myself out 30 seconds into the match, and I performed like a school child. That’s one of the reasons I’m back, and this is my opportunity to do it.

“My internal clock is ticking, and I don’t know when it’s going to stop in terms of my ability to put these boots on and continue to do what I used to do. And when I’m posed with a challenge, I’m a defensive lineman, I don’t turn it down.”

Elsewhere in the interview he addressed the storyline behind the match, where he’s no-sold Wyatt’s tactics as The Fiend.

“I respect Bray as an athlete and a performer,” he said. “His character ‘The Fiend’ is an unstoppable force. I left a pretty lasting impression on the people that were watching, and Bray is a special enough athlete to do what I did back in the day.

“And I like the storyline. I never had a rematch,” he continued. “I’m not afraid of any human being on the planet, so that might be a difference between myself and the people he’s faced before. If I’m not afraid of Brock Lesnar, I’m not afraid of anyone.”

