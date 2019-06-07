Watch: Kofi Kingston Retains WWE Championship, Dolph Ziggler Demands Rematch in a Steel Cage

Kofi Kingston kept his WWE Championship reign rolling on Friday afternoon, defeating Dolph Ziggler at the Super ShowDown event.

Late in the match, Dolph Ziggler nailed Xavier Woods with a superkick at ringside. Woods got some payback by distracting Ziggler on the apron, setting up Kingston to deliver a Trouble in Paradise.

The challenger cut a promo after the match backstage, saying that he outperformed Kingston but was screwed over because of help from Woods. He stated he deserves one more shot against the champ, adding that he wants it to be a Steel Cage match.

Ziggler made his first appearance on WWE television since the Royal Rumble back in mid-May, attacking Kingston from behind on an episode of SmackDown Live. He went on to explain that while he admired what Kingston accomplished at WrestleMania 35 by winning the WWE Championship, he felt he should’ve been the one to get that opportunity. In the coming weeks he continued to utter the same phrase “it should have been me.”

Prior to the trip to Saudi Arabia, Kingston returned to his home country of the Ghana for the first time since his childhood. He was given a hero’s welcome upon his arrival and even got to meet the country’s president.

Kingston reflected on the trip in an interview with TMZ.

“I feel like it was very powerful for me to go back to the place I was born as the WWE champion, as somebody who has accomplished everything they’ve wanted to accomplish in life. This has always been my dream to become a WWE superstar and WWE champion,” Kingston said. “I have always been one to motivate and inspire others. What better way of doing that than going back to my homeland and visiting with kids and people just like me, living in the same villages, same towns, and kids who might have a dream.

“I wanted to go back as living, breathing, tangible proof that these dreams are possible if you believe in yourself and keep on striving toward your goals,” he continued. “It was very powerful to have me in the flesh. It means so much more to shake somebody’s hand, a child’s hand and motivate them in that way and a true sense of belief.”