Superstar Billy Graham Says Kofi Kingston Winning WWE Championship Would Be a 'Joke'

WWE fans had no trouble getting behind a WrestleMania story like Kofi Kingston's. However, with the internet, it's all too easy to find dissenting opinions. And despite the abundance of feel-good vibes coming from Kingston's journey, WWE Hall of Famer Super Star Billy Graham is not excited for April 7 — especially is Kingston leaves as WWE Champion.

Graham, who's no stranger to social media rants, just blasted the idea of Kingston pinning Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. Graham's biggest issue seems to be Kingston's size, but it's not exactly a great argument. Considering he seems to have no problem with Daniel Bryan being 5'10" and 210 lbs, Kingston who comes in at 6'0" and 212 lbs would technically be an improvement for a man looking for bigger champions.

Regardless of basic facts, Graham thinks that Kingston's potential Championship run will be one of several reasons why WrestleMania 35 will be tough to watch.

Is The WWE Serious??? I turned on my computer today and went to the wrestling news sites and what did I see? Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at mania. Talk is Vince is going to put that WWE belt on Kofi Kingston.... S---.....You...not me, will have a 145 pound WWE champion. This must of been an idea by the new Sr. Creative Lady Dana Warrior? Meltzer says she has been promoted to an extremely high position on the creative team and attends meeting that only Vince, H and Step are in...damn...how did she get so smart??? My friend Hannibal has been monitoring the Monday Night RAW steady decline in TV viewership. Well Hannibal, it dropped again last night in Boston, Monday, March 25th. Steady decline in TV viewership. I predict that this years mania will be so bad that next year, 2020, will not come close to selling out. The thrill is gone. Is anyone out there really excited to see these 2 light weights wrestle for the WWE Championship ? Oh, one more thing. I would love to see Kofi at 145 pounds put his newly won WWE belt on the line against Brock Lesner, great logistics, 1 man being out-weighed by a good 135 pounds, a total joke this thing is. - S.B.G.

While all fans are entitled to their opinion, Graham's feels a little wonky. Kingston is obviously smaller than Brock Lesnar, but how much different does he look than Seth Rollins or Shawn Michaels?

But don't let one troll spoil a great WrestleMania story. Win or lose Kingston's pursuit, whether it started in January or 10 years ago, has provided plenty of reason to root for the New Day's leader.