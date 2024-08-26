Sycho Sid, Former WrestleMania Headliner and WWF Champion, Dead at 63

The wrestling world has lost another legend. Former WWF star Sid Eudy, best known as Sycho Sid, has passed away at 63 years old after a battle with cancer. Sid is championed for his work in the World Wrestling Federation throughout the 1990s, a run that had numerous peaks including WrestleMania main events in both 1992 against Hulk Hogan and 1997 against The Undertaker. Sid captured the WWF Championship on two occasions during his tenure in the company and added accolades like the WCW World Heavyweight Championship (2) and WCW United States Championship when he competed for World Championship Wrestling.

Sid’s son, Gunnar Eudy, confirmed the news of his father’s passing on Facebook.

“I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years. He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed,” Gunnar wrote. “We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon.Thank you for your support.”

While Sycho Sid was his most famous monicker, Sid also found success under the ring names Sid Justice and Sid Vicious. He is one of a few wrestlers to have multiple reigns with WWF and WCW’s top prize, sharing that rarefied air with Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Big Show, and Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

Sid was initially forced into retirement in 2001 due to a leg injury which required near daily rehabilitation. Despite being told he would never run again, Sid made a full recovery and returned to the ring in 2004. Sid went on to have sporadic matches on the independent circuit throughout the 2000s before returning to WWE in Summer 2012. In the lead up to Raw 1000, Sid was one of the many legends to take on Heath Slater on preceding episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw. Sid made quick work of Slater and reappeared on the eventual Raw 1000 itself weeks later. His final match went down in August 2017 when he defeated Paul Rosenberg at a Great North Wrestling event in Ottawa.

While he has not shown face on television in multiple years, Sid still kept up with the WWE product. His final tweets came during live broadcasts of WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown where he expressed admiration for stars JD McDonagh and Carmelo Hayes.

Sid is survived by his wife, Sabrina Paige, and his two sons, Frank and Gunnar.