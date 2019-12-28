Taz Announced For Appearance on AEW Dynamite Next Week

Wrestling legend Taz will be making his third appearance for All Elite Wrestling when the company hits Jacksonville, FL next Wednesday night for Dynamite.

Previously, Taz appeared as a guest commentator for AEW Dark when the company was in Pittsburgh. He also appeared during the pre-show for AEW Full Gear in Baltimore in November.

The details for the appearance on Dynamite January 1st are scarce. The company revealed the news in a post on Twitter.

Making a guest appearance at #AEWDynamite in Jacksonville, FL. He is the Human Suplex Machine – @OfficialTAZ! Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ or watch on @TNTDrama every Wednesday at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/vjL6sTuFom — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 27, 2019

Dave Meltzer revealed over at F4WOnline that Taz is appearing to call the broadcast alongside Excalibur and Jim Ross because Tony Schiavone will be broadcasting the Sugar Bowl on the same night for a radio broadcast.

There have been rumors floating about that AEW could be adding a commissioner or authority figure type, though Meltzer stated that not to be the case. Taz had been one of the names floated about for that kind of role.

Taz recently finished up his time working for CBS Sports Radio and would seem to have more time on his hands for such a role. The WrestleVotes Twitter account, which has broken news in the past, speculated about him serving in an AEW Commissioner role earlier in the day prior to Meltzer debunking the rumors.

Rare non-WWE drop: I regularly talk to someone in the wrestling business, not directly tied to WWE… AEW is considering adding a commissioner type figure to TV. Name to watch is Tazz, who recently finished up w/ his CBS Radio job. Not sure it happens but interesting nonetheless. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 27, 2019

