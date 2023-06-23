The Bloodline has imploded. Tensions within WWE's most dominant faction began at the beginning of this year when Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns pushed Sami Zayn past his limits, leading Zayn to turning on Reigns and exiting the group. Reigns's response to Zayn's departure left Jey Uso torn, but Jey would eventually make good with his brothers and cousin come WWE WrestleMania 39 season. After The Usos lost their tag titles at that event, tensions resumed, eventually boiling over this past May at WWE Night of Champions when Jimmy Uso attacked Reigns. While Reigns and company did their best to charmspeak Jey into staying with The Bloodline, Jey ultimately opted to side with his brother, drawing the battle lines for The Usos to take on Reigns and Solo Sikoa at WWE Money in the Bank.

WWE has dubbed this upcoming match "The Bloodline Civil War," but like all wars, there won't just be one battle. WWE is advertising that "The Bloodline Civil War begins" tonight on WWE SmackDown.

It's worth noting that Reigns is not currently advertised for WWE SmackDown. This is not uncommon, as Reigns works a part-time television schedule and has missed many episodes of both Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown over the course of 2023. That said, WWE is using images of Reigns alongside Sikoa and The Usos to advertise tonight's WWE SmackDown, meaning he could end up making a surprise appearance.

If Reigns does not appear on WWE SmackDown, tonight's broadcast will represent uncharted territory for Sikoa. Since joining the main roster in September 2022, Sikoa has always had allies. Even when Reigns was off of TV, Sikoa stood side-by-side with real-life brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso. Now that The Usos have left The Bloodline, the only person on Sikoa's side is Reigns's special counsel Paul Heyman. This could lay the groundwork for a peaceful WWE SmackDown where The Usos solely attempt to recruit Sikoa to their side, but considering The Bloodline Civil War match is already advertised, it is unlikely that their possible attempts will succeed.

Whatever WWE has in store for the next chapter of The Bloodline's ongoing saga will be revealed tonight on WWE SmackDown, airing at 8 PM ET on Fox. The Usos take on Reigns and Sikoa at WWE Money in the Bank on Saturday, July 1st.