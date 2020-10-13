Watch: The Fiend and Alexa Bliss Attack with Double Sister Abigail on WWE Raw

✖

WWE Monday Night Raw has officially drafted both The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss on night two, and as part of a tease for what's to come had the both of them attacking with a double Sister Abigail. When The Fiend was revealed Monday Night Raw's first draft pick for the second night of the WWE Draft, there were questions as to whether or not Alexa Bliss would soon follow. This was confirmed in a later round, and now we have begun to see just how much Bliss has become like The Fiend in the last few weeks.

Following the match between Angel Garza and Andrade (with Zelina Vega on commentary), The Fiend's lights and screening noise began to kick on. But rather than The Fiend appearing, it was Alexa Bliss who arrived with a bent over back much like The Fiend does. With Fiend arriving a few moments later, the two of them quickly overwhelm both Andrade and Vega.

With the two of them now having prey of their own, The Fiend and Alexa Bliss set up for a double take on the Sister Abigail. After looking back and forth at one another, the two of them landed the move and completely took out Andrade and Vega. You can check it out below thanks to WWE's official Twitter account:

As for this new take on her character, Bliss recently opened up about her feelings on the change with ComicBook.com's Ryan Droste, "I definitely did not see that (story) coming...I didn't know I was doing anything until I filmed the stuff with the swamp match and I thought that was it and that was going to be it and done. But it's continued since then, which is a lot of fun. I love doing anything that's different, anything that's acting related, for trying different characters and having the character evolve. And it's been a lot of fun."

The WWE Draft's second night continues during Monday Night Raw The draft has also named a few individuals who have not been on TV for a while such as Charlotte Flair, Lars Sullivan, and Elias and you can follow the latest up to date news on the draft, including every superstar taken throughout, with our WWE Draft tracker here. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!