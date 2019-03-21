Watch: The New Day, Rusev, Lana Appear on ‘Drop The Mic’

Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Rusev and Lana all appeared on the latest episode of the TNT battle rap series Drop The Mic this week, taking on the musical trio of Sisters With Voices and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

The New Day, who have used rap battles in the past on SmackDown Live to help promote their matches against The Usos, got a few good lines in on the singers but wound up losing when host Method Man polled the crowd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Congrats, oh my god, you got back together. No matter how hard you try TLC is much better,” Woods said.

“Facing this team was your biggest misfortune, you’re like Destiny’s Child if those children were orphans,” E joked.

Kingston got the fans to do their “Who?” chant with his final line — “We’re not impressed when it comes to your crew. You said, ‘We’re SVW,’ and the crowd said, ‘Who?!’”

Unfortunately the trio wound up losing, as SWV went after their outfits and saying they were Koko B. Ware knockoffs.

Rusev and Lana had a bit more luck with Cuban. The Shark Tank personality joked that Lana was a mail-order bride, but the former United States Champion had a great comeback.

“A mail-order bride, that’s one for the books. I bet your wife married you for your good looks,” he said.

The New Day made headlines via social media this week after Woods and E both posted videos teasing that the group would leave the WWE after Kingston was robbed once again of a WWE Championship opportunity on SmackDown Live this week by Vince McMahon.

“All the things we give, if it’s worth it when we can only get this far,” E said. “So we’ve got a lot of thinking to do. You know, obviously proud of Kofi, proud of us as a trio, proud of what we’ve done, but if this is all we ever be? I don’t know if it’s worth it.”

“So you fully understand, constantly being treated in the way that we, The New Day, has been treated, and will most likely be treated from here on out, I just want to say that I appreciate what you did Vince,” Woods said in his video, which was filmed from the GDC. “Thank you very much. Because it’s definitely shown me which direction I need to go in to take care of myself and take care of my family.”