The Rock & Dany Garcia Announce Athleticon

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock is one of the hardest working men in Hollywood, and it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon. In addition to his many upcoming films, Johnson recently announced on Instagram that he’ll be teaming up with Dany Garcia, the co-founder of their production company, Seven Bucks Productions, for a new convention called Athleticon, which will take place in Georgia next October.

“Imagine if all your fitness, wellness & motivation goals had a beautiful baby with the most inspiring and insanely entertaining event. Welcome to #ATHLETICON! @DanyGarciaCo and I invite you to join us for our epic three day event held in my home state of Georgia – in the great city of Atlanta! Get your families ready and mark your calendars 📆 cos you will leave this event inspired, motivated & ignited. Join us in my bio. #ATHLETICON OCTOBER 2020 @ATHLETICONATL @Endeavor @SevenBucksProd @SevenBucksCr @tgcmgmt,” Johnson wrote.

According to CNN, Johnson and Garcia both issued a statement about the con:

“We’ve always been committed to fitness and health — it’s what sustains us mentally and physically,” Johnson explained. “Creating Athleticon is a natural extension of everything we do for our global audience who are connected to the people and brands that inspire them. Whether you’re at the peak of your fitness game or fighting for every gain, I can’t wait to see your transformative journey at Athleticon.”

Garcia added, “We are going to help to bring the best of this world to [people] so that you want to come in. It’s so we can empower people. At the end of the day, we’re really just trying to make people happier and healthier.”

The Rock was recently seen in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and will be back on the big screen in December with Jumanji: The Next Level.