The Rock Buys A New House For $27.8 Million

Dwayne The Rock Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian have purchased a new mansion in one of California's more exclusive areas, specifically North Beverly Park, and it's an impressive estate (via THR). North Beverly Park sits in the mountains above Beverly Hills, and some of The Rock's new neighbors include Eddie Murphy, Sofia Vergara, Denzel Washington, and Sylvester Stallone, though the house has an impressive past on its own.

The Rock purchased the home from actor and comedian Paul Reiser (Mad About You, Beverly Hills Cop), and before Reiser owned it was owned by Alex Van Halen, who built the home in 1993.

The previous listing described the home as "a complete resort", and that's a pretty apt description. The Mediterranean-style home includes a main mansion and a detached 2,500 square foot guesthouse, totaling around 18,000 square feet and occupying more than 3.6 acres.

The home features a top of the line gym, full-size tennis court, a baseball diamond, a movie theater, a music studio (which was installed b Van Halen), indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an elevator, and dozens of olive trees spread around the property, as well as an olive-tree lined driveway.

Johnson paid $27.8 million for the estate last week in a deal that was closed off-market, though the property was available for a small time earlier this ear for around $30 million, so it appears Johnson was able to knock $2 million off the price.

The Rock and his family also have a house in Powder Springs, Georgia, which sits about an hour outside of Atlanta. That estate is around 45 acres and went up for sale earlier this year for around $7.5 million.

In addition to moving into a new home The Rock is keeping busy on the Hollywood front, as he recently launched his new show on NBC Young Rock. Johnson thanked the fans for making the series a success, and you can read his full message below.

"I want to thank you guys so much for tuning into Young Rock," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "You guys made Young Rock NBC’s biggest comedy launch in years, since 2017. Thank you so much…. I was so moved by your genuine comments and how much you loved the show. You loved, of course, the family element and everything you guys released to. You love this walk down memory lane of my wild, wild upbringing." He added, "Not a day goes by where I do not count my blessings."