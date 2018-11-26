The Rock Shares Old WWE Video of Him Pranking Owen Hart

Owen Hart is regarded as one of the best practical jokers in WWE history. But The Rock just posted footage of him one-upping The King of Hearts along with a heartfelt message.

On Sunday The Rock shared a video of him yanking down Owen Hart’s pants. While the punchline was simple, Rock went on to express his love and gratitude for Owen his brother Bret Hart.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This one makes my heart ❤️ smile so f—king big.

A fan sent me this vintage video of me pantsing my buddy Owen Hart in front of the press while we were on our big wrestling tour in Dubai.

This was my rookie year and Owen and his brother Bret Hart really took me in and mentored me at a critical time when this rook needed it.

We had a lot fun. We worked extremely hard.

I’ll never forget it and I’ll always be grateful to Owen & Bret. The Hart’s.

Miss you Owen. Til we meet again.. 🥃👖”

Owen Hart has long been held as one of the most beloved WWE Superstars in the company’s history. While he was typically a bad guy in the ring, Hart perpetually jovial backstage.

Hart’s tragic death at the 1999 Over the Edge pay-per-view came after an equipment malfunction that caused him to free fall from the rafters. The accident will forever be remembered as one of the most shocking and heartbreaking moments in WWE history.

Hart’s untimely death has brought no shortage of tension between his family and WWE. Weeks after the accident, his wife, Martha, sued WWE for wrongful death. A series of other lawsuits and challenges have made things icy between the Hart’s and WWE, seemingly keeping Owen out of a much deserved Hall of Fame induction. That saga has no shortage of chapters, but during his 2018 Hall of Fame induction, Mark Henry plead to Martha Hart to allow WWE to use Owen’s image and eventually induct him into the HOF.

“This is not from the company. This is not from other wrestlers. This is from his other brother. He needs to be here. I’d love to be able to look down one day and see Oje [Hart’s son] able to be among us. It’s his birthright,” said Henry.

WWE was said to not be pleased with Henry’s message, but his speech did open the conversation. Bret Hart to has been very open about the situation and he too has urged Martha to allow WWE to honor his brother. But as of right now, things are still in a stalemate.