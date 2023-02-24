The Rock's Family Wants Him to Make a WWE Return

It has been over three years since Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stepped foot inside a WWE ring and over double that since he laced up his boots. The Rock made his long-awaited WWE comeback ahead of WWE WrestleMania 27 in 2011, embarking on a two-year run that featured him wrestling against John Cena, CM Punk, The Miz, and R-Truth. Since losing the WWE Championship to Cena at WWE WrestleMania 29, Rock would only make sporadic speaking appearances, sharing the ring with the likes of The New Day, Rusev, and Becky Lynch of random episodes of Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown.

While WWE as a business is thriving without him, there is still an internal desire to bring the Brahma Bull back to the company for one last storyline. This yearn goes beyond management too, as Rock's entire family wants him to return to wrestling.

"All of us, including his mama, want him to come back," Rock's cousin and WWE superstar Tamina told Insider. "I feel like everybody wants him to return. It's what you were made to do, and born to do. Wrestling is a love."

Tamina continued by praising her cousin, revealing that he was the reason she began wrestling in the first place.

"Dwayne's a huge mentor. When I first started, it was because of him. He's a huge example," Tamina continued. "The way he is in interviews, that's really him. He's that loving man, that husband, that father. His girls are crazy about their dad. You see him as a character, you see him as a superstar at WWE. It's all these different things, but he's an entrepreneur. He could probably become the next president for crying out loud, and I'm proud of him. You can never repay anybody back for any of that for the kind of love that they show you."

Rock was heavily rumored to make a WWE comeback this year to start a program with cousin Roman Reigns, which would have culminated with an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Rock reportedly declined the offer due to not having enough time to get in ring-ready shape, as he is spending the first quarter of 2023 promoting and running the relaunched XFL. That said, he did leave the door open for a WWE return down the road.