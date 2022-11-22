Will The Rock Return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2023?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been heavily rumored to be involved in the main event of WWE's WrestleMania 39 with Roman Reigns, likely challenging "The Tribal Chief" for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But as that show draws closer, the big question is how will WWE set up the match between its top champion and one of the biggest stars in Hollywood who hasn't been in the ring for a pro wrestling match in nearly a decade. One of the popular theories is that Johnson could be a surprise entrant in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble and earn a shot at Reigns' title with a triumphant surprise return.

Dave Meltzer touched on that idea on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, noting that there's at least a chance Johnson could return there. He explained (h/t WrestleTalk), "This Royal Rumble, there's so many different things that they can do at this Royal Rumble to build up to WrestleMania. Obviously everyone would expect Cody (Rhodes), there's always the chance of Dwayne, others that can be thrown in there." While this is mostly speculation, there will likely be more information on Johnson's potential involvement as we get closer to the Royal Rumble event on Jan. 28.

Roman Reigns on His Future With WWE

Reigns spoke with The Ringer this week about his current run as WWE's top star. While there's plenty of fan speculation about how Reigns' two-year world championship reign will end, he stated his run in WWE's top star hasn't truly hit the halfway point.

"I'm right in the middle of it," Reigns said. "People want these interviews, they want to do these documentaries. But this is the bottom of the third inning to me. We're in the second quarter of the Super Bowl right now."

"We've done this in turbulent times, through a pandemic, through the biggest change of all time in this business," he continued. "And we've done it seamlessly. We've done it without falter. Down the road, 20 years from now when we start giving out all these crazy details of the inside, inside, there's just going to be even deeper respect for the performances that we've been putting on. Man, it's been a hell of a journey, but it's only begun. It's going to get bigger."