Watch: The Rock Shares Footage From His Visit to WWE’s Performance Center

WWE announced this week that Simone Johnson, daughter of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, had officially signed with the company and would officially begin her training at the WWE Performance Center. It was mentioned during Johnson’s signing that her famous father had visited the PC down in Orlando several months prior, and on Sunday “The People’s Champ” uploaded a short documentary on that visit. The footage shows Rock interacting with a few of the wrestlers, stepping inside the ring for a quick session with Simone and doing a Q&A segment with a large class of students.

Rock captioned the video by writing, “Challenge yourself to greatness, listen to your gut, check your ego at the door, be kind, be grateful and always block out the noise. These were my principles I applied to my pro wrestling career. But I also learned to apply them to something much bigger than wrestling or Hollywood — life. I want you to do the same. Good luck, thank you for your time and always be the hardest workers in the room. And most of all, have fun.”

Johnson also personally congratulated Simone on her signing.

“Dreams ain’t just for dreamers,” he wrote. “Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete. Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own. So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work.”

