Watch: The Shield Hit Their Last Triple Powerbomb at ‘The Shield’s Final Chapter’

Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins closed out their six-man tag match at The Shield’s Final Chapter on Sunday the same way they had so many times over the past seven years — with a Triple Powerbomb.

The three all hit their signature moves on Baron Corbin late in the match, then hoisted him up for their team finisher. Rollins then covered Corbin to score the pin.

The Shield’s Final Chapter event marked The Shield’s final match because Ambrose has opted to not re-sign with the company once his contract ends by the end of the month.

In a surprise move, WWE confirmed Ambrose’s departure back in late January.

“Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE,” WWE wrote in a statement at the time.

The announcement later turned into a storyline, as Reigns and Rollins convinced Ambrose to turn babyface once again in order to reform The Shield for a match at Fastlane. While their convincing worked there, they weren’t able to change his mind about leaving.

“It breaks my heart,” Rollins said in an interview regarding Ambrose leaving. “I get it. I understand this place can be frustrating. He’s a guy who’s been doing it nonstop for 15, 16, 17 years. Sometimes you just need to step away and take care of yourself. I wish him luck in whatever he wants to do.

“I know how he feels about his creativity. Sometimes when it pulls him in a different direction, that’s just how he’s gotta be. I never imagined the three of us working anywhere else or not being here at the same time” he added.

