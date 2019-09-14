The Undertaker Reveals Gifts Given To Him By Madison Square Garden Officials

The Undertaker made his return to New York City’s Madison Square Garden this past Tuesday night during SmackDown Live, and officials from “The World’s Most Famous Arena” evidently went above and beyond to welcome the WWE legend back.

Taking to his Twitter account, The Undertaker revealed a couple of gifts that representatives from the Garden presented him with.

The first photo shows a customized New York Knicks basketball jersey. The jersey number is 33, which interestingly enough was The Undertaker’s number when he played for Texas Wesleyan University during the mid-1980s.

Thank you to @TheGarden The most iconic venue in the world! The two photos were hanging on the wall backstage. MSG will always be my favorite…#msg #WWE #theking pic.twitter.com/gkHGuHwqtr — Undertaker (@undertaker) September 13, 2019

The second photo shows a framed photo added to the famous hallway backstage that is adorned with framed photos of stars who have performed at MSG. The photo is of The Undertaker’s match with Kane at WrestleMania XX.

The rest of the photo… pic.twitter.com/7D0UC2mv6G — Undertaker (@undertaker) September 13, 2019

The photo is hanging below an iconic shot of Elvis Presley who famously performed four shows at MSG during the summer of 1972, the most consecutive sold-out shows ever held at the venue at that point in time. The framed photo of Presley was taken during that concert stand. Undertaker has revealed in the past that he is a big Elvis fan, so he clearly made sure when snapping the picture to get the Elvis photo in the shot and undoubtedly feels pride in being honored alongside one of his favorite entertainers.

During his return to MSG on SmackDown, The Undertaker noted that he wasn’t sure how many times he would get to come back to the venue. This was WWE’s first television taping at the venue in a decade, and it’s not like Undertaker works many house shows these days. It’s nice to him get honored by officials in this way in what may have been one of the last times he will have performed in New York City.