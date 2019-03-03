The Undertaker Cries During Interview Discussing Wife, Credits Her For Saving Him

With The Undertaker now taking some bookings outside of WWE for one of the first times in his long career, we’re starting to hear the long time WWE superstar comment on some issues that we never have before.

While appearing at C3 this week and doing an interview with pastor Ed Young, Undertaker broached the topic of his wife Michelle McCool. It’s clear that the former WWE Diva had a profound effect on turning The Undertaker’s life around and he gives her immense credit for that.

“I’ve never put a lot into being a celebrity, that just flies over my head because that’s not really who I am. But as you can imagine, you get exposed to a lot of different things because of what you do and I lived a pretty excessive lifestyle. I believe in God, but I wasn’t living my life for God. And, somehow or another, I met… I’m getting a little choked up, she’s awesome.”

Following a member of the crowed yelling out they love him, The Undertaker responded, “I love you too. Thank you, I needed that. I needed that save there. I was about to lose my whole character.”

He went on to discuss how he met McCool, who he said was originally scared of him due to his on screen character.

“When she got there [to WWE], there were two people she didn’t want to meet, Kane and yours truly,” he said. “Terrified. Did not want anything to do with me.

“It was funny because she has this unbelievable work ethic. So she would get to the arenas early and try get around some of our producers… She would pick their brains and try to get them to get in the ring and work with her.

“It just caught my eye because it was like, ‘No, you never cross over that line’. I always told guys you don’t date people you work with, it’s not going to work. I said it for years and then I broke my own motto.

“But I ended up getting to know her and I was just like, ‘Wow, she’s really passionate about this’. You could tell that this was what she was wanting to do, it wasn’t a stair step to Hollywood or anything else. She was passionate.

“So finally after a long time of her chasing me around… not true at all. Finally, she realised that I was not Satan. So we ended up dating.”

The Undertaker also discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon.

“He’s awesome, you may see him on TV and think ‘man, I do not like that guy’, but he’s awesome,” Undertaker said. “He would never ask anybody to do something he wouldn’t do, and he’s really built an empire on hard work, dedication and energy. When you see that man and see what he puts into it [WWE], you feel like ‘well, I at least have to try and match that.’ He’s an awesome leader, and I call him boss, but I think we’re more friends now than we are employee and company owner.”

There was much made of the fact that The Undertaker took a booking for Starrcast II this May during All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing PPV weekend in Las Vegas. Though the event isn’t specifically affiliated with AEW, WWE’s newest rival, it was still surprising to see one of WWE’s all time biggest names sign to appear at the convention. There were even reports that McMahon felt personally hurt over the situation.

However, Undertaker’s comments here at C3 reveal that the relationship between the two men is as strong as ever and The Undertaker clearly still respects his long time boss very much.

While the career of one of WWE’s greatest characters of all time continues to wind down, we’ll see more and more of these interviews crop up which has been incredibly interesting to see. The very nature of The Undertaker’s gimmick has kept him very quiet in the media for most of his career, so we’re now getting to see a very different side of the “Deadman.”

Despite the outside bookings, we have not yet seen The Undertaker reach the end of the road with WWE. While the company reportedly did not have any big match scheduled for him at WrestleMania this year, they are now exploring the possibility. Plus, there are two big shows coming up in Saudi Arabia later this year that the Saudis will likely want to see The Undertaker perform on (and be willing to pay big money to guarantee as such).