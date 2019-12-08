Tito Ortiz Defeats Alberto El Patron in Combates Americas Main Event

Tito Ortiz made short work of Alberto El Patron in the main event of Combate Americas PPV event in Texas on Saturday night.

Ortiz and El Patron, who both have history in pro wrestling, mixed in their backgrounds in the squared circle into the storyline of the fight. Ortiz wagered his former UFC title belts on the result of the fight, and El Patron bet his WWE Championship belt on the result.

Ortiz entered the fight to Hulk Hogan’s classic “Real American” theme song while wearing a Trump 2020 t-shirt. Ortiz also had the Trump logo on his fighting shorts and on a flag behind him during introductions. Politics were also built into the storyline of the fight, with Ortiz a vocal Trump supporter and El Patron a critic of the president.

The fight ended up ending in the first round with Ortiz winning via submission. Patron tried to take Ortiz down immediately with a suplex but failed. After the two started to exchange shots while standing, Ortiz took him down and locked in a rear naked choke for the victory.

After the fight, Patron made good word on his promise and presented Ortiz with his replica WWE Championship spinner belt. Ortiz’s kids held up the title belt and were clearly enamored with it.

Patron gave an interview as well in Spanish and ended up sending a message to President Trump, saying, “We’re (Mexicans) not thieves. We’re not criminals. Treat us with respect.”