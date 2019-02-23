TJP Comments On WWE Release, Explains Who Made The Decision

WWE recently granted released to Hideo Itami and Tye Dillinger, which wasn’t surprising given it was known they had asked to be let-go, but Friday’s news that TJ Perkins had also been released was a little more surprising.

Perkins, who wrestled as TJP, has been a featured face over the last couple of years in the 205 Live division. It wasn’t known initially whether Perkins had also asked for his release or if WWE made the decision themselves, but the man himself commented on his release on Saturday via his Twitter page.

It sounds as if the release was WWE’s decision, though both parties acknowledged that Perkins just hasn’t been able to find his place in WWE of late. He has been vocal in recent weeks of his creative frustrations.

On his release, Perkins wrote:

“Hey so there’s a lot of messages/tweets/texts/emails/calls for me right now and it’s a bit overwhelming. If I miss your message here I apologize. Many are expressing sadness, and thank you, but its ok. And those who hate me w/a passion, thank you too. Sincerely. Thx for watching.”

A fan asked him if his new tattoos had anything to do with his release, to which Perkins wrote “I mean, the boss thought they were pretty cool last Tuesday when we met …and also when he gave me permission to get them 6 months ago.”

On whether or not he has acted out backstage over frustrations, Perkins wrote “There was nothing negative. I have been swinging for the fences quietly behind the curtain for a year and this was a “spread your wings” thing. Boss said he respected my effort and diligence and it just didn’t fit what they wanted. It’s not my call, and I’m cool with it.”

Lastly, when asked who’s decision the release was, Perkins confirmed it was WWE’s by noting that he doesn’t believe in quitting.

“Thought about it several times but no I never believe in quitting. For months the mutual goal was to find a way for me to accomplish my goals on a bigger platform. Tuesday was the same. But inevitably that doesn’t fit into what they want to do. I’m only a cog in a big machine.”

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Perkins pop-up in AEW or even Japan at some point in the future.