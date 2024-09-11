TNA's Alex Hammerstone is Oba Femi's Surprise WWE NXT Opponent

Tony D'Angelo wasn't able to slay Oba Femi when they last met in the ring, but The Don of WWE NXT wasn't close to giving up. Over the past week fans have received teases of a mysterious figure being brought in to face Femi, and tonight we learned that mysterious person was none other than TNA star Alexander Hammerstone, one of the few people who can go power for power with the Champion. He proved that throughout the match, shocking Femi at several points and throwing the Champion to the mat and to the floor. Hamemrstone even connected with a Chokeslam, but it still wasn't enough, as Femi turned things around with a big display of his own power and getting the win once more.

A Meeting of Powerhouses

(Photo: WWE)

Hammerstone knocked Femi down with a dropkick and then knocked the Champion over the ropes to the floor. Femi then hit a big forearm shot and dropped Hammerstone to the ring apron and then got him back in the ring before hitting an elbow drop. Femi flipped Hammerstone over with a suplex and then charged forward with a stinging uppercut and locking in a hold right after.

Hammerstone picked up Femi but then got hit with an elbow and picked up before being tossed up in the air. Hammerstone slammed to the mat and Femi went for a cover but Hammerstone kicked out. Hammerstone caught Femi's foot and then evaded an elbow drop. Hammerstone dodged another charge and that sent Femi into the ringpost. Hammerstone came back with vicious chops and strikes and then dropped Femi with alert. Hammerstone stayed on the Champion, sending him flying with a suplex.

Hamemrstone grabbed Femi and hit a chokeslam into a cover, but Femi kicked out. Hamemrstone got tossed aside out of nowhere and then Femi did it again, before hitting hammerstone with a devastating powerslam. That would be it for Hammerstone, and The Family wasn't happy about the results at all.

What's Next For The Family

So now the question becomes what will the Family do next in their quest to take down Femi, as there's no way The Don lets this be the last move in their game of chess. Will D'Angelo bring in someone else from outside of WWE, or will he instead head to Raw and SmackDown and bring in someone from there? It remains to be seen, but there are plenty in WWE and TNA who would probably like a shot at Femi, and if they could be the one to take him down, that toweled assuredly be a big accomplishment.

There is one name that comes to mind if we're thinking of TNA, and that would be leader of The System and former TNA World Champion Moose. Moose will have his hands full this weekend with Nic Nemeth, as they will be battling over the TNA World Championship at Victory Road. That said, after that is done, perhaps Moose wants to take a shot at ending Femi's reign and adding even more gold to The System.

