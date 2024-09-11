WWE's Giulia Delivers Impressive Win in NXT Debut

Giulia made her anticipated NXT TV debut last week, crashing the party of one Chelsea Green, and that would lead to a match between the two on tonight's episode of NXT. As you might have expected, Giulia's in-ring WWE debut didn't disappoint either, demonstrating her extensive skill set throughout the match and some of the hard hitting offense she's known for. Not to be outdone was Green, who had Giulia on her heels at several points in the match, including a sequence that saw her throw Giulia into the announce table and then over it multiple times. Giulia would ultimately walk away with the win however, making a statement in her NXT debut.

Hit The Ground Running

(Photo: WWE)

Giulia dropkicked Green to the mat and then went for a quick cover but Green kicked out. Green slapped Giula and then clocked Giulia with a big boot to the head, but Giulia came back with a strike and the Spiderweb, and a roll up followed next but Green kicked out.

Green yelled she wasn't ready to the crowd and then got caught with knee strike to the head, but Green pulled Giulia's arm over the ropes and then went for a sleeper in the corner. Giulia lifted Green but Green was able to get away and hit a German Suplex. Green then hit a nasty slam and went for a pin, but Giulia kicked out.

Giulia went for a cover right after, but Green kicked out and then hooked in with a submission. Giulia nearly got pinned but got her shoulder up, and then the two superstars exchanged strikes before Giulia just started clubbing Green with strikes. Green hit a suplex of her own and then Green was stunned near the ring apron, which Giulia took advantage of by hitting a neckbreakker off the ring apron and to the floor.

A Strong Finish

Green wasn't done yet though, throwing Giulia into the announce table and then doing it two more times, with the third one sending Giulia over top and to the floor. Green climbed up to the top rope but missed a missile dropkick and got rocked by the knee strike from Giulia. Giulia then hit Green with the Northern Lights suplex into a pin, which would get her the win.

Giulia wins her debut match in NXT, and now all eyes are on the big premiere on the CW, which will feature the one-on-one showdown between Giulia and Roxanne Perez. Granted, that's three weeks from now, so Giulia will likely have another match or two before then. Who those opponents are remain to be seen, but if Green is any indication, we could be seeing some big names roll through to take on WWE's newest rising star.

What did you think of Giulia's WWE NXT in-ring debut, and who should she face next? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!