TNA Teases Debut of Former WWE Superstar

Tonight's episode of TNA Impact featured a crossover with NXT during the Knockouts Championship Open Challenge, but that wasn't the only crossover during the episode. Earlier in the night, TNA revealed a video that teased the upcoming debut of a former WWE Superstar, and that would be Xia Li. Xia Li was released earlier this year, and ever since fans have been wondering where she would end up landing. Now it would very much seem that is TNA, and the video makes it clear that her debut is happening sooner rather than later. With Victory Road coming up, perhaps that is where Xia Li's new era will begin, though we'll just have wait and see.

A New Era

In the video, Xia can be seen behind flames, and while we see parts of the new look, the camera keeps her face obscured. As the flames fill the screen, Xia starts speaking in a distorted voice, saying, "The initial spark is a symbol of my awakening, and from this point on, there is no turning back" You can check out the full video here, and it ends by saying her debut is coming soon. How soon remains to be seen, but as we mentioned before, Victory Road is the first big event where we could see the debut take place.

7 Years

Xia Li was released in April of this year along with several other talents, and afterwards she took to Twitter to share a statement about her time in WWE and what she takes away from it most. Xia wrote, "It has been over seven years since I joined WWE, and as the first female Chinese superstar, I feel incredibly proud! I am sincerely grateful to WWE and HHH for welcoming me into this big family. During this valuable time, I have not only grown tremendously but also learned countless invaluable experiences. Thank you for your trust and the opportunities you have given me to break barriers and set an example."

Xia continued, writing, "A special thank you to all the coaches, colleagues, and staff who have helped me along the way. Your support and assistance have made me feel at home in a foreign land. I also want to thank all the WWE fans! Your cheers not only motivate me but also make me feel endless love and support. Your backing is my strength. The journey with WWE has been wonderful, and I sincerely thank everyone who has been a part of it. This is not the end but a new beginning! Let's embrace more exciting moments together!"

The last time we saw Xia in a major program in WWE was during a run in NXT. During that run she took on then NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria for the Title, and the episode would take place on the road to Survivor Series. Xia and Valkyria would have a few intriguing segments and promos before their match, where Valkyria would end up retaining her NXT Women's Championship. Now it appears Xia is headed to TNA, and she will be a great addition to an already stellar Knockouts Division when she arrives.

