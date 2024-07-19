TNA Announces Rascalz vs. NXT’s No Quarter Catch Crew and More for Slammiversary

TNA is gearing up for their largest event of the summer, TNA Slammiversary, set to take place in front of a sold-out crowd in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday, July 20. The show is historic for TNA for several reasons, marking their return to the territory for the first time since 2011 and the largest house they’ve had in several years. Slammiversary will be headlined by a massive six-man elimination match for the TNA World Championship as well as Jordynne Grace defending the Knockouts World Championship against Ash By Elegance. Grace has teased huge surprises coming everybody’s way this weekend, hinting at more WWE and NXT crossovers.

At least one of those surprises was confirmed on last night’s episode of TNA iMPACT! when Wes Lee returned to the Treehouse for the first time in four years, reuniting with his Rascalz teammates Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel. The three men recently reunited on WWE NXT and had their first match together in several years as Wentz was let go from WWE in 2022. They called out NXT’s No Quarter Catch Crew at Slammiversary as they have been terrorizing the Rascalz for the last few weeks.

Three new matches have also been added including Matt Hardy, The System, and ABC. Firstly, Hardy is set to face off against JDC who interfered in Matt and Jeff’s tag team match against The System. Jeff was thrown into a ring post with a chair around his neck and at this present time is not “medically cleared to travel.” Thus, TNA made it so that Matt can avenge his brother.

The System will defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships against former champions ABC who have steadily worked their way back to the top of the division to earn a title shot opportunity. Mike Santana is set to go one-on-one with Jake Something after Santana disrespected him when he lost an opportunity in the six-man elimination match. Finally, KUSHIDA will take on Jonathan Gresham as part of the Countdown show.

TNA Slammiversary 2024 Card

TNA Slammiversary Countdown:

KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

Knockouts Tag Team Championships: Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards (c) vs. Spitfire

Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards (c) vs. Spitfire Four-way Knockouts Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Faby Apache

