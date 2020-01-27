Report: Tom Phillips Replacing Vic Joseph on Raw Commentary Team

A report indicates that Monday Night RAW‘s commentary table is getting switched up. WrestleVotes is reporting that Tom Phillips will be taking over play-by-play commentary on Monday Night RAW, replacing Vic Joseph. Phillips is an experienced play-by-play commentator, having served as the Smackdown lead commentator and the NXT lead commentator at various points at time in his career. This will be Phillips’ first prolonged stint behind the RAW commentary desk, although he has filled in on Monday Night RAW previously to cover for Michael Cole.

Joseph took over play-by-play duties on Monday Night RAW during WWE’s “Premiere Week” back in 2019, giving the show a new feel after Smackdown moved to Fox. He premiered alongside Dio Madden, who was written off of television after a confrontation with Brock Lesnar. Recently, Joseph has had a two person desk with Jerry Lawler.

No word was given for Joseph’s departure, or whether Phillips will continue to call 205 Live and NXT UK. Joseph has called play-by-play on both those shows before, so it’s possible that the two are just switching commentary roles.

We’ll have more about this story as it develops, or after WWE makes an official statement.