NXT Fans are Loving Tommaso Ciampa's Mortal Kombat Look for TakeOver: WarGames

NXT fans are loving Tommaso Ciampa's new Mortal Kombat like look for NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Ever since he's come back to NXT, Ciampa's big desire has been to shape the locker room and form a better image for the men's division in the future. This has led to a major back and forth against recent rising star Timothy Thatcher, and the two of them brought their heated feud to a head during their match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. While Ciampa has made a habit of wearing masks to the ring, his latest look has gotten the attention of Mortal Kombat fans.

Together with a cool black and gold robe and tights, his newest masked looks has had NXT fans making all sorts of connections to Mortal Kombat's famous black and gold warrior, Scorpion. While there are some major differences, the close comparison is far too much for fans to ignore as they are digging Ciampa's brutal inspiration.

Here's what fans are saying about Ciampa's close resemblance to Mortal Kombat's Scorpion:

Gotta love the Ciampa gear, Mortal Kombat Scorpion inspired surely? #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/Rl8m44FoxJ — The Alleged Wrestling Podcast 🇮🇪 (@2bitwrestling) December 7, 2020

Ciampa with the Scorpion Mortal Kombat vibes #NXTTakeoverWarGames — Mounties Corner (@MountiesCorner) December 7, 2020

Ciampa out here looking like a combo of Shredder and Scorpion. #NXTTakeOver — Bexxstar (@Bexxstar90) December 7, 2020

Next match on the #NXTTakeOver card tonight: Scorpion .... no. Tommaso Ciampa versus Timothy Thatcher. pic.twitter.com/inM0VoAaOJ — Jiminy Scruff: Tis the Season for Titans (@jshaggy1983) December 7, 2020

Ciampa with the Scorpion inspired gear >>>> #NXTTakeOver — Chris (@delan_yo1) December 7, 2020

Ciampa looks like alternate outfit Scorpion. Bad ass! #NXTTakeOver — Tenta (@RipTentaSQUEEZE) December 7, 2020

Ciampa's scorpion entrance gear rules — krampus lindholm (@HellblazerVice) December 7, 2020

WWE NXT TakeOver: War Games is currently airing live on the WWE Network, and full card for the pay-per-view event breaks down as such: