A Frustrated Tommaso Ciampa Declares It Is 'Time To Evolve'

Tommaso Ciampa lost to NXT newcomer Karrion Kross at TakeOver In Your House in early June and has not been seen since. The former NXT Champion had only wrestled once prior to that since his empty arena match with Johnny Gargano on April 8th. Simply put, he's had two matches in the last three months. When you look at all of his high profile matches this year, Ciampa has been booked to lose every single one. He lost to Adam Cole at TakeOver Portland in a NXT Championship match, in addition to the two previously mentioned bouts against Gargano and Kross (both losses). Ciampa, who once held the NXT title for 237 days but had to relinquish it due to injury, appears frustrated by that, and took his frustrations to social media on Saturday to make a statement about where his career stands right now in 2020.

The post was made as a caption on Instagram to a picture he shared of him holding the NXT championship belt. The full post is below:

This got me thinking: 1. I miss 2018 Ciampa 2. The wrestling business, like life, is full of waves. Highs and lows. One moment you feel untouchable, the next you come crashing down. Giving up the Title is definitely one of my career lows. And to be honest, damn near everything that's happened in my career since has been a disappointment. A few glimpses of highs here and there: my face off with Adam when I returned and War Games come to mind. But lots of lows: the chase to reclaim Goldie, the final chapter with Johnny, and most recently my encounter with Kross. 3. Motivation is a fascinating trait. Throughout my career, I've often found that creating false dialogue has led to my greatest internal motivation. In 2018, I created a scenario in my head in which "nobody believed in me." It drove me. In 2020, after weeks of being left off television (yes, I'm healthy), I find myself with a new false dialogue. "Creative has nothing for you." Whether or not this is true really doesn't matter. Because in my head, it's true. In 2018, I willed my vision into existence. Well, today I have a new vision. And surprisingly enough, I'm hungrier than ever. It's time to evolve. It's time to catch that next wave and reach that next high.

