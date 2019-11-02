Tommaso Ciampa Appears On SmackDown, Defeats The Miz

The Miz hosted an edition of MizTV on SmackDown and alluded to the fact that he was supposed to be interviewing the new WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

However, with the Saudi Arabia travel problems, that segment wasn’t going to be possible. So out came Tommaso Ciampa instead. Ciampa proceeded to talk about how he’s the greatest sports entertainer of all time. He said that Miz is exactly what is wrong with RAW and SmackDown, noting that while Miz plays a part, he (Ciampa) is the part.

Miz eventually told Ciampa that if he was there to make a statement, he should do it. Ciampa said “those sound like fighting words” and a match ensued after the commercial break.

Ciampa went on to win the match following a Fairytale Ending, a huge debut for the former NXT Champion.