Tony D’Angelo Makes Triumphant Return to WWE NXT, Title Match Set for Great American Bash

After weeks of twists and turns, Tony D’Angelo has finally returned to WWE NXT, and the family threw a celebration worthy of the Don of NXT. Tables of food and drinks populated the ring along with a host of D’Angelo’s family and allies, and then Stacks introduced D’Angelo, who was all smiles walking to the ring. It wasn’t long before he was cut off by Gallus, who were livid that they were double-crossed by Stacks. After some heated back and forth, a Championship match was cemented for the Great American Bash.

After D’Angelo hit the ring and started to thank Stacks, a video was played that showed the original conversation between Stacks and D’Angelo, revealing that Stacks was the one who brought the idea of double-crossing Gallus to D’Angelo. Soon after the video Gallus came out looking rather irritated about the whole thing.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1681471278295703552?s=20

Joe Coffey said that D’Angelo might be free, but he is going to wish he was back in his cell after Gallus is done with them. D’Angelo laughed it off, saying “Joe, that face you got right there. That’s the face of a man who had control, but just lost it.” Then Stacks chimed in “Just like your brothers Mark and Wolfgang are going to lose those Titles to the D’Angelo family at the Great American Bash.”

D’Angelo said, “Get your shine box, and I want you to shine those titles up real nice.” Gallus then walked into the ring and Joe pulled out a weapon, but then practically all of the D’Angelo family pulled out crowbars to even the odds. At that point, D’Angelo and Stacks hit Wolfgang and Mark with the crowbars, and then they combined to knock down Joe Coffey right after.

That led to D’Angelo and Stacks picking up Mark and slamming him through the craft table, splintering it in two. The family wasn’t done though, as later in the night they were walking backstage and passed Judgement Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. D’Angelo then told Dominik “Benny the bumper from the yard says hello.”

Dominik then said, “Benny, what a guy.” D’Angelo then said, “good luck tonight.” This is really the first time we’ve seen D’Angelo and the Family interact with the Judgement Day, and hopefully, it’s not the last. For now though, it seems D’Angelo and Stacks have their sights on the NXT Tag Team Championships, and could very well be the ones to end Gallus’ run as Tag Champs and start a new era in NXT for the Tag Division.

That will happen at the Great American Bash, and the card is starting to fill up. Let us know what you want to see at Great American Bash for if D’Angelo and Stacks will walk away the new Tag Champs in the comments. You can also talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!